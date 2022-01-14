Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Thursday features the St. Louis Blues (21-10-5) hosting the Seattle Kraken (10-21-4) at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth in the Western Conference (47 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (24 points).

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Enterprise Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Seattle

Blues vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Blues

-1.5

6

St. Louis and Seattle Stats

  • The Blues are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Kraken are 30th in goals allowed (3.7).
  • The Kraken are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Blues are eighth in goals conceded (2.7).
  • St. Louis is +28 overall in terms of goals this season, fourth in the league.
  • Seattle is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -33.
  • The Blues have scored 31 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 18 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Kraken have scored 18 power-play goals (16th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 16 while short-handed (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 12 assists in 33 games for Seattle add up to 24 total points on the season.
  • Jared McCann has scored 23 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 15 goals and eight assists.
  • Jaden Schwartz's six goals and 14 assists add up to 20 points this season.
  • Philipp Grubauer has an .880 save percentage (45th in the league). He has 610 saves, and has given up 83 goals (3.1 goals against average).
  • Chris Driedger has an .892 save percentage, making 207 saves (23.0 per game) and conceding 25 goals (2.8 per game).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

St. Louis Impact Players

  • One of St. Louis' most productive offensive players this season is Jordan Kyrou, who has 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 16:25 per game.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) to the team.
  • Pavel Buchnevich has 13 goals and 20 assists for St. Louis.
  • Jordan Binnington has conceded 61 goals (2.9 per game) and racked up 615 saves (29.3 per game) with a .910 save percentage (20th in the league).
  • Ville Husso has registered a .931 save percentage, conceding 18 goals (2.3 per game) with 242 saves (30.3 per game).

Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Parayko: Out (Health Protocols), Scott Perunovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Vladimir Tarasenko: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jake Walman: Out (Upper body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
