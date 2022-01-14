Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Thursday features the St. Louis Blues (21-10-5) hosting the Seattle Kraken (10-21-4) at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth in the Western Conference (47 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (24 points).
How to Watch St. Louis vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blues
-1.5
6
St. Louis and Seattle Stats
- The Blues are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Kraken are 30th in goals allowed (3.7).
- The Kraken are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Blues are eighth in goals conceded (2.7).
- St. Louis is +28 overall in terms of goals this season, fourth in the league.
- Seattle is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -33.
- The Blues have scored 31 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 18 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Kraken have scored 18 power-play goals (16th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 16 while short-handed (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 12 assists in 33 games for Seattle add up to 24 total points on the season.
- Jared McCann has scored 23 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 15 goals and eight assists.
- Jaden Schwartz's six goals and 14 assists add up to 20 points this season.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .880 save percentage (45th in the league). He has 610 saves, and has given up 83 goals (3.1 goals against average).
- Chris Driedger has an .892 save percentage, making 207 saves (23.0 per game) and conceding 25 goals (2.8 per game).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
St. Louis Impact Players
- One of St. Louis' most productive offensive players this season is Jordan Kyrou, who has 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 16:25 per game.
- Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) to the team.
- Pavel Buchnevich has 13 goals and 20 assists for St. Louis.
- Jordan Binnington has conceded 61 goals (2.9 per game) and racked up 615 saves (29.3 per game) with a .910 save percentage (20th in the league).
- Ville Husso has registered a .931 save percentage, conceding 18 goals (2.3 per game) with 242 saves (30.3 per game).
Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Parayko: Out (Health Protocols), Scott Perunovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Vladimir Tarasenko: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jake Walman: Out (Upper body)
