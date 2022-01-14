Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL play on Thursday features the St. Louis Blues (21-10-5) hosting the Seattle Kraken (10-21-4) at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth in the Western Conference (47 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (24 points).

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Seattle

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Enterprise Center

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Blues -1.5 6

St. Louis and Seattle Stats

The Blues are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Kraken are 30th in goals allowed (3.7).

The Kraken are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Blues are eighth in goals conceded (2.7).

St. Louis is +28 overall in terms of goals this season, fourth in the league.

Seattle is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -33.

The Blues have scored 31 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 18 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Kraken have scored 18 power-play goals (16th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 16 while short-handed (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 12 assists in 33 games for Seattle add up to 24 total points on the season.

Jared McCann has scored 23 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 15 goals and eight assists.

Jaden Schwartz's six goals and 14 assists add up to 20 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has an .880 save percentage (45th in the league). He has 610 saves, and has given up 83 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Chris Driedger has an .892 save percentage, making 207 saves (23.0 per game) and conceding 25 goals (2.8 per game).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

St. Louis Impact Players

One of St. Louis' most productive offensive players this season is Jordan Kyrou, who has 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 16:25 per game.

Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) to the team.

Pavel Buchnevich has 13 goals and 20 assists for St. Louis.

Jordan Binnington has conceded 61 goals (2.9 per game) and racked up 615 saves (29.3 per game) with a .910 save percentage (20th in the league).

Ville Husso has registered a .931 save percentage, conceding 18 goals (2.3 per game) with 242 saves (30.3 per game).

Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Parayko: Out (Health Protocols), Scott Perunovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Vladimir Tarasenko: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jake Walman: Out (Upper body)

