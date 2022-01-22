Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates with defenseman Torey Krug (47) and center Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Friday includes a game between the St. Louis Blues (23-11-5) and the Seattle Kraken (12-23-4), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Blues rank third and the Kraken 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Blues -1.5 5.5

St. Louis and Seattle Stats

St. Louis Impact Players

Jordan Kyrou is St. Louis' leading contributor with 39 points. He has 14 goals and 25 assists this season.

Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) to the team.

Pavel Buchnevich has 34 total points for St. Louis, with 14 goals and 20 assists.

In 22 games, Jordan Binnington has conceded 67 goals (3.05 goals against average) and has recorded 649 saves.

Blues Injuries: None

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle has scored 12 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 12 assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 24 total points (0.6 per game). He averages 2.2 shots per game, shooting 14.5%.

Jared McCann has racked up 23 points this season, with 15 goals and eight assists.

Seattle's Jaden Schwartz is among the top offensive players on the team with 20 total points (six goals and 14 assists).

Philipp Grubauer has played 29 games this season, conceding 87 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 658 saves and an .883 save percentage (46th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Chris Driedger: Out (COVID-19), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Antoine Bibeau: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.