Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (38-20-10) hit the ice against the Seattle Kraken (22-41-6) in NHL play on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues are fourth in the Western Conference (86 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (50 points).

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Seattle

Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Enterprise Center

Enterprise Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Seattle

Favorite Moneyline Total Blues -

St. Louis and Seattle Stats

The Blues score 3.6 goals per game (fifth in league), and the Kraken are conceding 3.5 (24th).

The Kraken are scoring 2.6 goals per game (29th in league), and the Blues are conceding 2.9 (14th).

St. Louis is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +45.

Seattle's goal differential is -61 on the season (27th in the league).

The Kraken have conceded 47 power-play goals (29th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 51 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).

The Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 33 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann has collected 25 goals and 15 assists in 61 games for Seattle, good for 40 points.

Yanni Gourde has amassed 40 points this season, with 17 goals and 23 assists.

Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the leaders on the team with 37 total points (16 goals and 21 assists).

Philipp Grubauer has given up 146 goals (3.2 goals against average) and amassed 1159 saves with an .888 save percentage (47th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

St. Louis Impact Players

Jordan Kyrou is St. Louis' leading contributor with 62 points. He has 22 goals and 40 assists this season.

Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 62 games, with 23 goals and 36 assists.

Robert Thomas' 57 points this season have come via 15 goals and 42 assists.

Ville Husso has a 2.4 goals against average, and 898 saves. His .922 save percentage is sixth-best in the league.

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Torey Krug: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist), Logan Brown: Day To Day (Illness)

