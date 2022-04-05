Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Blues (38-20-10) hit the ice against the Seattle Kraken (22-41-6) in NHL play on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues are fourth in the Western Conference (86 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (50 points).
How to Watch St. Louis vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Enterprise Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Blues
-
St. Louis and Seattle Stats
- The Blues score 3.6 goals per game (fifth in league), and the Kraken are conceding 3.5 (24th).
- The Kraken are scoring 2.6 goals per game (29th in league), and the Blues are conceding 2.9 (14th).
- St. Louis is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +45.
- Seattle's goal differential is -61 on the season (27th in the league).
- The Kraken have conceded 47 power-play goals (29th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 51 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).
- The Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 33 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann has collected 25 goals and 15 assists in 61 games for Seattle, good for 40 points.
- Yanni Gourde has amassed 40 points this season, with 17 goals and 23 assists.
- Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the leaders on the team with 37 total points (16 goals and 21 assists).
- Philipp Grubauer has given up 146 goals (3.2 goals against average) and amassed 1159 saves with an .888 save percentage (47th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
St. Louis Impact Players
- Jordan Kyrou is St. Louis' leading contributor with 62 points. He has 22 goals and 40 assists this season.
- Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 62 games, with 23 goals and 36 assists.
- Robert Thomas' 57 points this season have come via 15 goals and 42 assists.
- Ville Husso has a 2.4 goals against average, and 898 saves. His .922 save percentage is sixth-best in the league.
Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Torey Krug: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist), Logan Brown: Day To Day (Illness)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)