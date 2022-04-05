Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (38-20-10) hit the ice against the Seattle Kraken (22-41-6) in NHL play on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues are fourth in the Western Conference (86 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (50 points).

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Enterprise Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Seattle

Blues vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Blues

-

St. Louis and Seattle Stats

  • The Blues score 3.6 goals per game (fifth in league), and the Kraken are conceding 3.5 (24th).
  • The Kraken are scoring 2.6 goals per game (29th in league), and the Blues are conceding 2.9 (14th).
  • St. Louis is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +45.
  • Seattle's goal differential is -61 on the season (27th in the league).
  • The Kraken have conceded 47 power-play goals (29th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 51 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).
  • The Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 33 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann has collected 25 goals and 15 assists in 61 games for Seattle, good for 40 points.
  • Yanni Gourde has amassed 40 points this season, with 17 goals and 23 assists.
  • Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the leaders on the team with 37 total points (16 goals and 21 assists).
  • Philipp Grubauer has given up 146 goals (3.2 goals against average) and amassed 1159 saves with an .888 save percentage (47th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Jordan Kyrou is St. Louis' leading contributor with 62 points. He has 22 goals and 40 assists this season.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 62 games, with 23 goals and 36 assists.
  • Robert Thomas' 57 points this season have come via 15 goals and 42 assists.
  • Ville Husso has a 2.4 goals against average, and 898 saves. His .922 save percentage is sixth-best in the league.

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Torey Krug: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist), Logan Brown: Day To Day (Illness)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

