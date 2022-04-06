Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Wednesday NHL slate includes the St. Louis Blues (39-20-10) hosting the Seattle Kraken (22-41-6) at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Seattle

Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Enterprise Center

Enterprise Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Seattle

Favorite Moneyline Total Blues -239 6

St. Louis and Seattle Stats

The Blues are fifth in the league in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Kraken are 25th defensively (3.5 against).

The Kraken are 28th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Blues are 11th in goals conceded (2.9).

St. Louis is +49 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.

Seattle has a -61 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.

On the power play, the Blues have scored 52 goals (on 26.4% of opportunities, third in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 47 (killing off 74.3% of penalties, 28th in league).

The Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 14.7% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.1% of penalties).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann has scored 25 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 15 assists (0.2 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 40 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 15.4%.

Yanni Gourde has collected 40 points this season, with 17 goals and 23 assists.

Jordan Eberle has 37 points so far, including 16 goals and 21 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has an .888 save percentage (47th in the league). He has 1159 saves, and has given up 146 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

St. Louis Impact Players

Jordan Kyrou has been a major player for St. Louis this season, with 62 points in 62 games.

Vladimir Tarasenko has totaled 61 points (1.0 per game), scoring 25 goals and adding 36 assists.

Robert Thomas has 15 goals and 44 assists for St. Louis.

In 33 games, Ville Husso has conceded 77 goals (2.41 goals against average) and has recorded 919 saves.

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Torey Krug: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist), Logan Brown: Day To Day (Illness)

