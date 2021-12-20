Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sunday NHL slate features the Toronto Maple Leafs (20-8-2) visiting the Seattle Kraken (10-16-3) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with 42 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 23 points.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Toronto
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Toronto vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Toronto and Seattle Stats
- The Maple Leafs put up 3.3 goals per game (98 in 30 games), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (102 in 29).
- The Kraken score 2.8 goals per game (17th in league), and the Maple Leafs concede 2.5 (fourth).
- Toronto is +23 overall in goal differential this season, fourth in the league.
- Seattle is 25th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -21.
- The Maple Leafs have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 30.6% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties).
- The Kraken have scored 14 power-play goals (on 17.7% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Maple Leafs have conceded 15 (killing off 82.1% of penalties, 10th in league).
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews is one of Toronto's top contributors (33 total points), having registered 20 goals and 13 assists.
- John Tavares has 32 points (1.1 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 19 assists.
- William Nylander's 31 points this season have come via 13 goals and 18 assists.
- Jack Campbell concedes 1.9 goals per game and racks up 27.7 saves per matchup.
Maple Leafs Injuries: Ilya Mikheyev: Out (Thumb), Jack Campbell: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Mitch Marner: Out (Upper body), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Lower body), T.J. Brodie: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Travis Dermott: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jaden Schwartz has collected six goals and 13 assists in 28 games for Seattle, good for 19 points.
- Jordan Eberle is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 19 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added seven assists in 28 games.
- Yanni Gourde's six goals and 10 assists add up to 16 points this season.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .882 save percentage (48th in the league). He has 510 saves (22.2 per game), and has conceded 68 goals (3.0 per game).
- Chris Driedger has an .895 save percentage, has recorded 137 saves (17.1 per game), and has conceded 16 goals (2.0 per game).
Kraken Injuries: Riley Sheahan: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jamie Oleksiak: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Yanni Gourde: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Colin Blackwell: Out (COVID-19)
Regional restrictions apply.