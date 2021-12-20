Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates with Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) after scoring a goal during the first period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Sunday NHL slate features the Toronto Maple Leafs (20-8-2) visiting the Seattle Kraken (10-16-3) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with 42 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 23 points.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Toronto

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Toronto vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total - - -

Toronto and Seattle Stats

The Maple Leafs put up 3.3 goals per game (98 in 30 games), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (102 in 29).

The Kraken score 2.8 goals per game (17th in league), and the Maple Leafs concede 2.5 (fourth).

Toronto is +23 overall in goal differential this season, fourth in the league.

Seattle is 25th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -21.

The Maple Leafs have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 30.6% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties).

The Kraken have scored 14 power-play goals (on 17.7% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Maple Leafs have conceded 15 (killing off 82.1% of penalties, 10th in league).

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is one of Toronto's top contributors (33 total points), having registered 20 goals and 13 assists.

John Tavares has 32 points (1.1 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 19 assists.

William Nylander's 31 points this season have come via 13 goals and 18 assists.

Jack Campbell concedes 1.9 goals per game and racks up 27.7 saves per matchup.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ilya Mikheyev: Out (Thumb), Jack Campbell: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Mitch Marner: Out (Upper body), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Lower body), T.J. Brodie: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Travis Dermott: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

Seattle Impact Players

Jaden Schwartz has collected six goals and 13 assists in 28 games for Seattle, good for 19 points.

Jordan Eberle is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 19 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added seven assists in 28 games.

Yanni Gourde's six goals and 10 assists add up to 16 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has an .882 save percentage (48th in the league). He has 510 saves (22.2 per game), and has conceded 68 goals (3.0 per game).

Chris Driedger has an .895 save percentage, has recorded 137 saves (17.1 per game), and has conceded 16 goals (2.0 per game).

Kraken Injuries: Riley Sheahan: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jamie Oleksiak: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Yanni Gourde: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Colin Blackwell: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.