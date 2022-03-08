Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates during warmups against the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates during warmups against the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's NHL slate will see the Toronto Maple Leafs (35-16-4) take on the Seattle Kraken (17-36-5), starting at 7:30 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 74 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 39 points.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Toronto vs. Seattle

Maple Leafs vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Maple Leafs

-1.5

6.5

Toronto and Seattle Stats

  • The Maple Leafs are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Kraken are 28th in goals conceded (3.6).
  • The Kraken score 2.5 goals per game (28th in league), and the Maple Leafs are conceding 3.0 (17th).
  • Toronto is sixth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +38.
  • Seattle is 29th in the league in goal differential, at -59 (-1.0 per game).
  • The Kraken have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.0% of penalties), and the Maple Leafs have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 29.3% of opportunities).
  • The Kraken have scored 24 power-play goals (29th in league in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 25 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann has scored 21 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 12 assists (0.2 per game), fueling the Seattle offense with 33 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 15.6%.
  • Jordan Eberle has amassed 32 points this season, with 15 goals and 17 assists.
  • Yanni Gourde is a crucial player on offense for Seattle with 12 goals and 20 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has an .888 save percentage (49th in the league). He has 979 saves, and has allowed 123 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews is one of Toronto's leading contributors (70 total points), having amassed 39 goals and 31 assists.
  • Mitchell Marner has 21 goals and 37 assists to total 58 points (1.2 per game).
  • John Tavares has scored 18 goals and added 34 assists through 55 games for Toronto.
  • Jack Campbell has a 2.6 goals against average, and 1045 saves. His .915 save percentage ranks 18th in the league.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Rasmus Sandin: Day To Day (Illness), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body), Ondrej Kase: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Seattle Kraken at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 7, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at United the Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a win against the New Jersey Devils with goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates during warmups against the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) tries to control the puck around center Martin Necas (88) defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) skates away after celebrating his hat trick goal with right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and defenseman Jack Johnson (3) and center Nazem Kadri (91) and defenseman Samuel Girard (49) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) controls the puck defends by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at Honda Center. The Golden Knights won 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) drives the ball to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Wagner 74-54. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wagner vs. Bryant: NEC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy