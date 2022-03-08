Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tuesday's NHL slate will see the Toronto Maple Leafs (35-16-4) take on the Seattle Kraken (17-36-5), starting at 7:30 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 74 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 39 points.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Seattle

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Information for Toronto vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Maple Leafs -1.5 6.5

Toronto and Seattle Stats

The Maple Leafs are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Kraken are 28th in goals conceded (3.6).

The Kraken score 2.5 goals per game (28th in league), and the Maple Leafs are conceding 3.0 (17th).

Toronto is sixth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +38.

Seattle is 29th in the league in goal differential, at -59 (-1.0 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.0% of penalties), and the Maple Leafs have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 29.3% of opportunities).

The Kraken have scored 24 power-play goals (29th in league in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 25 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann has scored 21 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 12 assists (0.2 per game), fueling the Seattle offense with 33 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 15.6%.

Jordan Eberle has amassed 32 points this season, with 15 goals and 17 assists.

Yanni Gourde is a crucial player on offense for Seattle with 12 goals and 20 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has an .888 save percentage (49th in the league). He has 979 saves, and has allowed 123 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is one of Toronto's leading contributors (70 total points), having amassed 39 goals and 31 assists.

Mitchell Marner has 21 goals and 37 assists to total 58 points (1.2 per game).

John Tavares has scored 18 goals and added 34 assists through 55 games for Toronto.

Jack Campbell has a 2.6 goals against average, and 1045 saves. His .915 save percentage ranks 18th in the league.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Rasmus Sandin: Day To Day (Illness), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body), Ondrej Kase: Day To Day (Upper-body)

