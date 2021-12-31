Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Patrick Brown (38) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL play on Saturday includes the Seattle Kraken (10-17-4) hosting the Vancouver Canucks (15-15-2) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken sit in 15th place and the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Seattle vs. Vancouver

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
    • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Seattle vs. Vancouver

    Kraken vs Canucks Betting Information

    Seattle and Vancouver Stats

    • On average, the Kraken score 2.8 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Canucks allow 2.8 (13th).
    • On average, the Canucks put up 2.5 goals in a game (28th in league), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (28th).
    • Seattle has a -24 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
    • Vancouver's goal differential is -10 on the season (22nd in the NHL).
    • The Kraken have scored 15 power-play goals (20th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Canucks have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (32nd in penalty-kill percentage).
    • The Canucks have scored 20 power-play goals (15th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 14 while short-handed (20th in penalty-kill percentage).

    Seattle Impact Players

    • Jordan Eberle has been a major player for Seattle this season, with 21 points in 30 games.
    • Jaden Schwartz is another of Seattle's offensive options, contributing 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) to the team.
    • Jared McCann has 12 goals and five assists for Seattle.
    • Philipp Grubauer has conceded 71 goals (3.0 per game) and recorded 529 saves (22.0 per game) with an .882 save percentage (47th in the league).
    • Seattle also utilizes Chris Driedger in goal. He has conceded 20 goals (2.2 per game) and recorded 173 saves (19.2 per game), with an .896 save percentage.

    Kraken Injuries: Riley Sheahan: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Carson Soucy: Out (COVID-19), Jamie Oleksiak: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Yanni Gourde: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Adam Larsson: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body), Colin Blackwell: Out (COVID-19)

    Vancouver Impact Players

    • J.T. Miller has scored 11 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 23 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Vancouver offense with 34 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 2.5 shots per game, shooting 13.4%.
    • Quinn Hughes has scored 27 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has two goals and 25 assists.
    • Conor Garland is a key contributor on offense for Vancouver with nine goals and 13 assists.
    • Thatcher Demko has given up 66 goals (2.5 per game) and amassed 754 saves (29.0 per game) with a .920 save percentage (14th in the league).
    • Jaroslav Halak has a .905 save percentage, making 171 saves (21.4 per game) and conceding 18 goals (2.3 per game).

    Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Tyler Myers: Out (COVID-19), Brad Hunt: Out (Health Protocols), Brock Boeser: Out (COVID-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Justin Dowling: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    2022

    Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken

    TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

