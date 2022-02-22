Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Matt Nieto (83) passes the puck during overtime against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks (23-22-6) host the Seattle Kraken (16-31-4) as a part of Monday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Rogers Arena. The Canucks sit in 12th place in the Western Conference with 52 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 36 points.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Seattle

Betting Information for Vancouver vs. Seattle

Vancouver and Seattle Stats

  • The Canucks are 26th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Kraken are 27th in goals allowed (3.5).
  • The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (132 in 51 games), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (143 in 51).
  • Vancouver is 20th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -11.
  • Seattle's goal differential is -47 on the season (27th in the league).
  • The Canucks have scored 32 power-play goals (17th in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (26th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Canucks have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (32nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann drives the offense for Seattle with 32 points (0.7 per game), with 20 goals and 12 assists in 46 games (playing 16:11 per game).
  • Jordan Eberle is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 29 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 15 assists in 49 games.
  • Yanni Gourde has earned 10 goals on the season, adding 18 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has an .887 save percentage (46th in the league). He has 861 saves, and has allowed 110 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Vancouver Impact Players

  • One of Vancouver's most productive offensive players this season is J.T. Miller, who has 51 points (18 goals, 33 assists) and plays an average of 21:04 per game.
  • Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's top contributors through 47 games, with four goals and 34 assists.
  • Elias Pettersson has scored 14 goals and added 18 assists through 51 games for Vancouver.
  • Thatcher Demko has conceded 101 goals (2.7 goals against average) and racked up 1101 saves with a .916 save percentage (16th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
