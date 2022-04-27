Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) and center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates a goal scored by Gourde against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Tuesday features a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks (38-30-11) and the Seattle Kraken (26-46-6), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Rogers Arena. The Canucks rank 10th with 87 points and the Kraken are 15th with 58 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Seattle

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Rogers Arena

Rogers Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vancouver and Seattle Stats

The Canucks score 3.0 goals per game (18th in league), and the Kraken are conceding 3.5 (24th).

The Kraken are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Canucks are 11th on defense (2.8 against).

In terms of goal differential, Vancouver is +11 on the season (16th in league).

Seattle is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -68 (-0.9 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 55 power-play goals (29th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canucks have scored 56 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).

The Kraken have scored 30 power-play goals (on 14.6% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 57 (killing off 73.9% of penalties, 32nd in league).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 26 goals and 21 assists in 70 games for Seattle add up to 47 total points on the season.

Yanni Gourde is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 46 total points (0.7 per game), with 20 goals and 26 assists in 70 games.

Jordan Eberle is a key contributor on offense for Seattle with 19 goals and 22 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has an .890 save percentage (49th in the league), with 1290 total saves, conceding 160 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Vancouver Impact Players

One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is J.T. Miller, who has scored 96 points in 77 games (30 goals and 66 assists).

Elias Pettersson has 66 points (0.9 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 34 assists.

Quinn Hughes' season total of 63 points has come from seven goals and 56 assists.

Thatcher Demko has conceded 168 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 1798 saves with a .915 save percentage (12th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Bo Horvat: Out (Lower Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Jaroslav Halak: Out (Upper Body), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)

Canucks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/19/2022 Senators L 4-3 Home -236 4/21/2022 Wild L 6-3 Away +149 4/23/2022 Flames L 6-3 Away +171 4/26/2022 Kraken - Home -197 4/28/2022 Kings - Home - 4/29/2022 Oilers - Away -

Kraken Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/20/2022 Avalanche W 3-2 Home +251 4/22/2022 Wild L 6-3 Away +233 4/23/2022 Stars L 3-2 Away +235 4/26/2022 Canucks - Away +163 4/27/2022 Kings - Home - 4/29/2022 Sharks - Home - 5/1/2022 Jets - Away -

Regional restrictions apply.