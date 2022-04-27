Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Tuesday features a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks (38-30-11) and the Seattle Kraken (26-46-6), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Rogers Arena. The Canucks rank 10th with 87 points and the Kraken are 15th with 58 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Vancouver vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Vancouver and Seattle Stats
- The Canucks score 3.0 goals per game (18th in league), and the Kraken are conceding 3.5 (24th).
- The Kraken are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Canucks are 11th on defense (2.8 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Vancouver is +11 on the season (16th in league).
- Seattle is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -68 (-0.9 per game).
- The Kraken have conceded 55 power-play goals (29th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canucks have scored 56 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).
- The Kraken have scored 30 power-play goals (on 14.6% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 57 (killing off 73.9% of penalties, 32nd in league).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 26 goals and 21 assists in 70 games for Seattle add up to 47 total points on the season.
- Yanni Gourde is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 46 total points (0.7 per game), with 20 goals and 26 assists in 70 games.
- Jordan Eberle is a key contributor on offense for Seattle with 19 goals and 22 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .890 save percentage (49th in the league), with 1290 total saves, conceding 160 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
Vancouver Impact Players
- One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is J.T. Miller, who has scored 96 points in 77 games (30 goals and 66 assists).
- Elias Pettersson has 66 points (0.9 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 34 assists.
- Quinn Hughes' season total of 63 points has come from seven goals and 56 assists.
- Thatcher Demko has conceded 168 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 1798 saves with a .915 save percentage (12th in the league).
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Bo Horvat: Out (Lower Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Jaroslav Halak: Out (Upper Body), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)
Canucks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/19/2022
Senators
L 4-3
Home
-236
4/21/2022
Wild
L 6-3
Away
+149
4/23/2022
Flames
L 6-3
Away
+171
4/26/2022
Kraken
-
Home
-197
4/28/2022
Kings
-
Home
-
4/29/2022
Oilers
-
Away
-
Kraken Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/20/2022
Avalanche
W 3-2
Home
+251
4/22/2022
Wild
L 6-3
Away
+233
4/23/2022
Stars
L 3-2
Away
+235
4/26/2022
Canucks
-
Away
+163
4/27/2022
Kings
-
Home
-
4/29/2022
Sharks
-
Home
-
5/1/2022
Jets
-
Away
-
