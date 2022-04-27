Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) and center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates a goal scored by Gourde against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Tuesday features a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks (38-30-11) and the Seattle Kraken (26-46-6), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Rogers Arena. The Canucks rank 10th with 87 points and the Kraken are 15th with 58 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Rogers Arena
Vancouver and Seattle Stats

  • The Canucks score 3.0 goals per game (18th in league), and the Kraken are conceding 3.5 (24th).
  • The Kraken are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Canucks are 11th on defense (2.8 against).
  • In terms of goal differential, Vancouver is +11 on the season (16th in league).
  • Seattle is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -68 (-0.9 per game).
  • The Kraken have conceded 55 power-play goals (29th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canucks have scored 56 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).
  • The Kraken have scored 30 power-play goals (on 14.6% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 57 (killing off 73.9% of penalties, 32nd in league).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann's 26 goals and 21 assists in 70 games for Seattle add up to 47 total points on the season.
  • Yanni Gourde is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 46 total points (0.7 per game), with 20 goals and 26 assists in 70 games.
  • Jordan Eberle is a key contributor on offense for Seattle with 19 goals and 22 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has an .890 save percentage (49th in the league), with 1290 total saves, conceding 160 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Vancouver Impact Players

  • One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is J.T. Miller, who has scored 96 points in 77 games (30 goals and 66 assists).
  • Elias Pettersson has 66 points (0.9 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 34 assists.
  • Quinn Hughes' season total of 63 points has come from seven goals and 56 assists.
  • Thatcher Demko has conceded 168 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 1798 saves with a .915 save percentage (12th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Bo Horvat: Out (Lower Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Jaroslav Halak: Out (Upper Body), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)

Canucks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/19/2022

Senators

L 4-3

Home

-236

4/21/2022

Wild

L 6-3

Away

+149

4/23/2022

Flames

L 6-3

Away

+171

4/26/2022

Kraken

-

Home

-197

4/28/2022

Kings

-

Home

-

4/29/2022

Oilers

-

Away

-

Kraken Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/20/2022

Avalanche

W 3-2

Home

+251

4/22/2022

Wild

L 6-3

Away

+233

4/23/2022

Stars

L 3-2

Away

+235

4/26/2022

Canucks

-

Away

+163

4/27/2022

Kings

-

Home

-

4/29/2022

Sharks

-

Home

-

5/1/2022

Jets

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

