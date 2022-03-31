Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken (21-39-6) square off against the Vegas Golden Knights (36-28-4) as a part of Friday's NHL action, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken are 15th and the Golden Knights eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Las Vegas

Seattle and Las Vegas Stats

The Kraken are 27th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 16th on defense (3.0 against).

The Golden Knights are 14th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Kraken are 27th in goals conceded (3.5).

Seattle has a -58 goal differential on the season, 28th in the NHL.

Las Vegas is 15th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +7.

On the power play, the Kraken have scored 27 goals (on 15.0% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 39 (killing off 78.6% of penalties, 17th in league).

The Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (21st in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 47 while short-handed (30th in penalty-kill percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

One of Seattle's top contributing offensive players this season is Yanni Gourde, who has 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 18:16 per game.

Jared McCann has 24 goals and 14 assists to total 38 points (0.6 per game).

Jordan Eberle has 37 total points for Seattle, with 16 goals and 21 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has a goals against average of 3.2, and a .888 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top offensive options for Las Vegas with 53 points (0.8 per game), with 25 goals and 28 assists in 63 games (playing 17:14 per game).

Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the offense for Las Vegas this season with 17 goals and 34 assists.

Shea Theodore has 38 points so far, including eight goals and 30 assists.

Robin Lehner has given up 103 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 1027 saves with a .909 save percentage (25th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Out (Lower Body), Nicolas Hague: Day To Day (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)

