Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Kraken (21-39-6) square off against the Vegas Golden Knights (36-28-4) as a part of Friday's NHL action, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken are 15th and the Golden Knights eighth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Betting Information for Seattle vs. Las Vegas
Seattle and Las Vegas Stats
- The Kraken are 27th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 16th on defense (3.0 against).
- The Golden Knights are 14th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Kraken are 27th in goals conceded (3.5).
- Seattle has a -58 goal differential on the season, 28th in the NHL.
- Las Vegas is 15th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +7.
- On the power play, the Kraken have scored 27 goals (on 15.0% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 39 (killing off 78.6% of penalties, 17th in league).
- The Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (21st in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 47 while short-handed (30th in penalty-kill percentage).
Seattle Impact Players
- One of Seattle's top contributing offensive players this season is Yanni Gourde, who has 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 18:16 per game.
- Jared McCann has 24 goals and 14 assists to total 38 points (0.6 per game).
- Jordan Eberle has 37 total points for Seattle, with 16 goals and 21 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has a goals against average of 3.2, and a .888 save percentage (48th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top offensive options for Las Vegas with 53 points (0.8 per game), with 25 goals and 28 assists in 63 games (playing 17:14 per game).
- Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the offense for Las Vegas this season with 17 goals and 34 assists.
- Shea Theodore has 38 points so far, including eight goals and 30 assists.
- Robin Lehner has given up 103 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 1027 saves with a .909 save percentage (25th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Out (Lower Body), Nicolas Hague: Day To Day (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)
