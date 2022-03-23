How to Watch Kraken at Coyotes

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kraken look to win their second straight game on Tuesday night when they travel to Arizona to take on the Coyotes.

The Kraken start a three-game road trip on Tuesday night looking to win their second straight game and third in the last four.

Seattle finished a quick two-game homestead with a 4-2 win against the Red Wings. It was the second win in three games, as the Kraken also beat the Canadiens on the road in a 4-3 shootout.

The Kraken still sit in last place in the Pacific Division, but are looking to finish the season strong as they start to build for next year.

Tuesday they will look to get a second straight win against a Coyotes team that has lost two straight.

The Coyotes are back home after losing 4-2 at San Jose on Sunday. The loss comes after the Penguins came to town and beat them 4-1. Despite the back-to-back losses, the Coyotes are playing as well as they have all season long.

Both of these teams are struggling this year but could use a win on Tuesday night as they hit the final stretch of the season.

