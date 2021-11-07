How to Watch Kraken vs. Coyotes

The Coyotes look for their first win of the season when they host the Kraken on Saturday night.

The Kraken hit the road to start a two-game road trip, starting in Arizona on Saturday night. Seattle is just 1-4-1 away from their home ice heading into its game against the Coyotes.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Arizona Coyotes Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

The Coyotes have yet to win a game this season. They are 0-10-1 so far and have had just two games this year where they came within one goal of a victory. On Saturday, they will look to finally get that elusive win and knock off the expansion Kraken.

Seattle is coming off a 5–2 win against the Sabres on Thursday. Jordan Eberle recorded the first hat trick in Kraken history to help lead the team to the win. Two of those goals started a three-goal third period for the Kraken, which broke a 2–2 tie and put the game away.

The Kraken have not been great on the road, but the Coyotes have not been great anywhere. Which team will earn a win Saturday?

