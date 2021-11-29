The Kraken make their first-ever trip to Buffalo looking to win their fourth game in their last five.

The Kraken heads to Buffalo in the third of four straight games on the road and are looking for their second straight win. Seattle beat Florida 4–1 on Saturday after getting shut out by the Lightning on Friday.

How to Watch Kraken at Sabres Today:

Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

The loss to the Lightning was the Kraken's only one in their last four games. The improved play by Seattle has improved their record to 7-13-1 on the year.

The Kraken will look to stay hot on the road Monday when they take on a Sabres team they beat 5–2 in Seattle earlier this year.

The Sabres' strong start to the season now seems like a distant memory as they have lost 11 of their last 14 games, including a 3–2 overtime loss on Saturday to the Red Wings.

Buffalo was 5-1-1 to start the year but are now just 8-10-3 and have dropped to sixth place in the Atlantic Division.

On Monday, they will look to finally get back in the win column and avenge the early-season loss to the Kraken.

