Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Kraken make their first-ever trip to Buffalo looking to win their fourth game in their last five.
    Author:

    The Kraken heads to Buffalo in the third of four straight games on the road and are looking for their second straight win. Seattle beat Florida 4–1 on Saturday after getting shut out by the Lightning on Friday.

    How to Watch Kraken at Sabres Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the Kraken at Sabres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss to the Lightning was the Kraken's only one in their last four games. The improved play by Seattle has improved their record to 7-13-1 on the year.

    The Kraken will look to stay hot on the road Monday when they take on a Sabres team they beat 5–2 in Seattle earlier this year.

    The Sabres' strong start to the season now seems like a distant memory as they have lost 11 of their last 14 games, including a 3–2 overtime loss on Saturday to the Red Wings.

    Buffalo was 5-1-1 to start the year but are now just 8-10-3 and have dropped to sixth place in the Atlantic Division.

    On Monday, they will look to finally get back in the win column and avenge the early-season loss to the Kraken.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Seattle Kraken at Buffalo Sabres

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at 76ers

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Maine at Westchester

    3 minutes ago
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina A&T at South Carolina

    3 minutes ago
    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken at Sabres

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch South Florida at Boston College

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball over Southern University Jaguars guard Samkelo Cele (25) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa at Virginia

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Long Beach State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) scores a basket between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives the ball around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy