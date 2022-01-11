How to Watch Kraken vs. Avalanche

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Avalanche go for their fifth straight win on Monday night when they host the Kraken.

The league-wide pause seems to have helped the Avalanche. Colorado has won four straight since coming off the break and is now 21-8-2 on the season. 

The Avalanche still finds themselves in third place in the Central Division, but are just four points behind the first-place Predators.

Monday night the Avalanche begin a weird stretch of their schedule as they alternate home and road games over the next six games. It starts with a game against a Kraken team that has lost five straight.

Seattle has had its last three games postponed and with losses in its last five games, haven't won since Dec. 14. In fact, the Kraken have only won twice since the beginning of December, as their season continues to be a tough one.

Dec 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) celebrate with the bench after the Flames scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena.
