How to Watch Kraken vs. Red Wings

The Kraken go for their third straight win on Wednesday night when they travel to Detroit to take on the Red Wings.

The Kraken are in the midst of their best stretch of hockey of the season. They have won two straight and four of their last five. It has been a nice bounce-back after Seattle had dropped six straight games.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Detroit Red Wings Today:

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at Detroit Red Wings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kraken only won four times in their first 17 games but have matched that win total over the last week and a half. It is a stretch they hope can turn their season around and have them competing for a playoff spot by the end of the year.

It is still early, but getting consecutive wins is huge for the Kraken, and they will look for their first three-game winning streak ever when they play a Red Wings team that comes in winners of three straight.

Detroit's three-game winning streak matches its longest of the year, and it will look to make it a season-best four in a row against the Kraken.

Regional restrictions may apply.