    • November 1, 2021
    How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Oilers go for their seventh win of the season when they hosts the Kraken on Monday night in this NHL matchup.
    The Kraken head back on the road Monday to face the Oilers after a tough 3–1 loss to the Rangers on Sunday night to end Seattle's first homestand. The loss snapped Seattle's two-game winning streak and dropped its record to 3-5-1 on the year.

    How to Watch Kraken at Oilers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

    Live stream the Kraken at Oilers game on fuboTV:

    The Kraken's offense went cold in the loss to the Rangers after scoring nine goals combined in their two previous games. In Seattle's six losses, the team has scored just 10 goals, but in its three wins, it has scored 13.

    The Kraken will look to find their offense Monday night against an Oilers team that has been one of the best in the NHL so far this year.

    The Oilers come into the game 6-1-0 on the season. Their only loss came against the Flyers last Wednesday.

    The 5–3 loss to Philadelphia snapped Edmonton's five-game winning streak to start the season. The Oilers bounced back with a 2–1 win against the Canucks on Thursday followed by a 4–0 win against the Flames on Saturday. 

    November
    1
    2021

    Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    How to Watch Kraken at Oilers

