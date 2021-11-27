How to Watch Kraken at Panthers

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Saturday NHL action, the Kraken will hit the road to take on the Panthers in Florida.
    The NHL season continues Saturday with an impressive slate of game, including a contest between the Kraken and the Panthers in Florida.

    How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Florida Panthers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

    Live stream the Seattle Kraken at Florida Panthers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of this matchup, the Kraken have struggled a bit. They enter the game with a 6-13-1 record and will look to pull off a big upset and a statement win.

    On the other side of the rink, the Panthers are in the opposite situation. They have a strong 14-3-3 record and are tied for first with the Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division with 31 points. At this point in the year, Florida is looking like a top-notch Stanley Cup contender.

    However, the Panthers lost to the Capitals 4–3 in Washington on Friday and will be playing the second game of a back-to-back Saturday against the Kraken.

    This should be a good matchup between a team that desperately needs a win and a championship contender. While the Panthers will be favored to win this game, the Kraken won't go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in for this one.

