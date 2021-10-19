How to Watch Kraken at Devils

    • October 19, 2021
    How to Watch Seattle Kraken at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Kraken finish out their season-opening five-game road trip with a trip to New Jersey to play the Devils.
    The Kraken will finish their lengthy season-opening road trip with a game against the Devils on Tuesday night.

    How to Watch Seattle at New Jersey:

    Match Date: Oct. 19, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream the Kraken at Devils match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The game in New Jersey is the second of a back-to-back for the Kraken and one in which they will look to rebound after getting pummeled by the Flyers 6–1 on Monday. 

    Seattle gave up the first five goals of the game in Philadelphia before Carson Soucy finally scored the one and only goal for the Kraken in the second period. The loss dropped the Kraken to 1-2-1 on the season.

    New Jersey won its opener 4–3 against the Blackhawks in overtime. The Devils gave up two goals in the final four minutes of regulation to blow a 3–1 lead, but Jack Hughes scored 57 seconds into overtime to give his team the win. The goal was the second of the game for Hughes.

    The Devils will look to stay perfect as they play their second of five straight home games to start the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    19
    2021

    Seattle Kraken at New Jersey Devils

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
