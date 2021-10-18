    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Kraken plays the fourth of their opening five-game road trip when they head to Philadelphia on Monday night to face the Flyers.
    Author:

    The Kraken have started their inaugural season on the road and will stay there for two more matches, starting with their trip to Philadelphia on Monday. The Kraken has gone 1-1-1 in their first three matches, with each one has been decided by just one goal.

    How to Watch Seattle at Philadelphia:

    Match Date: Oct. 18, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream the Kraken at Flyers match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In their last match against Columbus on Saturday, they dropped a tough one in overtime. Brandon Tanev scored his third goal of the year in the first period, but Seattle gave up a goal halfway through the third to tie it and then gave up another at 2:16 into overtime to take the loss.

    They will look for a bounce-back match on Saturday as they take on a Flyers team looking for their first win of the year.

    Philadelphia has played just one match, a 5-4 shootout loss to Vancouver, so far this year. The Flyers came back from a 4-2 deficit with two goals just over a minute apart late in the third period to tie it and send it to overtime. 

    After a scoreless overtime, the Canucks were able to score twice in the shootout while the Flyers were shut out. It was a tough way to lose a game, but at least they were able to salvage a point after being down two late.

    Monday they will look to pick up that first win and send Seattle home losers after their first trip to Philadelphia.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    18
    2021

    Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16972045
    NHL

    How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16032703
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round

    3 hours ago
    jose-altuve-astros
    SI Guide

    Pivotal ALCS Game 3 Pits Homer-Heavy Offenses at Fenway

    3 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Hatayspor vs. Gaziantepspor

    2 hours ago
    Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A Sky Sports advertisement featuring images of Tampa Bay Buccaneers qaurterback Tom Brady (left), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center0 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    21 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    21 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Toluca

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16911211
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Steelers

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16971184
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Singles Final

    Oct 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy