How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers

The Kraken plays the fourth of their opening five-game road trip when they head to Philadelphia on Monday night to face the Flyers.

The Kraken have started their inaugural season on the road and will stay there for two more matches, starting with their trip to Philadelphia on Monday. The Kraken has gone 1-1-1 in their first three matches, with each one has been decided by just one goal.

How to Watch Seattle at Philadelphia:

Match Date: Oct. 18, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

In their last match against Columbus on Saturday, they dropped a tough one in overtime. Brandon Tanev scored his third goal of the year in the first period, but Seattle gave up a goal halfway through the third to tie it and then gave up another at 2:16 into overtime to take the loss.

They will look for a bounce-back match on Saturday as they take on a Flyers team looking for their first win of the year.

Philadelphia has played just one match, a 5-4 shootout loss to Vancouver, so far this year. The Flyers came back from a 4-2 deficit with two goals just over a minute apart late in the third period to tie it and send it to overtime.

After a scoreless overtime, the Canucks were able to score twice in the shootout while the Flyers were shut out. It was a tough way to lose a game, but at least they were able to salvage a point after being down two late.

Monday they will look to pick up that first win and send Seattle home losers after their first trip to Philadelphia.

