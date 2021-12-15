How to Watch Kraken at Sharks

Jordan Eberle and the Kraken travel to the rival Sharks on Tuesday night.

The newest team to the NHL has not started off on a great foot. The Kraken are 9-15-3 with 21 points, the second fewest in the Western Conference, only in front of the Coyotes. They are one point behind the Blackhawks.

Seattle is 1-4 in its last five games and is currently on a three-game losing streak. The Kraken lost to the Penguins, the Jets and the Bluejackets.

Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest

The Sharks are teetering on the edge of the playoff picture early in the season with 31 points on a 15-12-1 record. They are one point behind the Oilers for the last playoff spot in the conference. They are tied with the Jets with 31 points.

San Jose has been trending up lately, going 5-3 in their last eight games. It beat Dallas leading into this game. The Sharks rank No. 4 in the NHL in penalty kill percentage. However, they need to find a way to score more, ranking just No. 20 in goals scored.

