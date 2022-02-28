How to Watch Kraken vs. Sharks

The Kraken will look to snap a six-game losing streak on Sunday when they play the Sharks.

The Kraken came up just short on Thursday when they lost 3-2 to the Bruins in overtime. It was the sixth straight loss for Seattle and the fifth straight loss at home in what has proven to be one of its worst stretches of the season.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kraken begin a string of six road games over a seven-game stretch on Sunday.

They beat San Jose, 3-2, the last time they played and will look to duplicate that outcome again.

The Sharks will look to avenge that loss and bounce back from also losing to the Bruins in their last game.

San Jose welcomed Boston to town, but the team couldn't get the win, as the Bruins took them down 3-1.

It was the 12th loss in the last 15 games for the Sharks. They have now fallen to .500 (23-23-6) and are seven points back of the Oilers for the last wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.