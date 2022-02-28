Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kraken will look to snap a six-game losing streak on Sunday when they play the Sharks.

The Kraken came up just short on Thursday when they lost 3-2 to the Bruins in overtime. It was the sixth straight loss for Seattle and the fifth straight loss at home in what has proven to be one of its worst stretches of the season.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kraken begin a string of six road games over a seven-game stretch on Sunday.

They beat San Jose, 3-2, the last time they played and will look to duplicate that outcome again.

The Sharks will look to avenge that loss and bounce back from also losing to the Bruins in their last game.

San Jose welcomed Boston to town, but the team couldn't get the win, as the Bruins took them down 3-1.

It was the 12th loss in the last 15 games for the Sharks. They have now fallen to .500 (23-23-6) and are seven points back of the Oilers for the last wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) and right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken vs. Sharks

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) celebrates with right wing Timo Meier (28) after scoring a goal during the second period against the New York Islanders at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks over Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) hits a three point basket over Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the fourth quarter of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Elfrid Payton (2) picks up the loose ball in front of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
lebron-james
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) gets defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
24 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
26 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy