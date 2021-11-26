How to Watch Kraken at Lightning

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Kraken and Lightning are set to face off on Friday night in post-Thanksgiving NHL action.
    Author:

    While Thanksgiving has come and gone, the sports calendar is not going to slow down at all. In fact, the next two days are packed full of great games for fans of all sports to enjoy. One NHL matchup on Friday evening will feature the Kraken traveling to Tampa to take on the Lightning.

    How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26th, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

    Live stream the Seattle Kraken at Tampa Bay Lightning game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this game, the Kraken need to find a way to pick up some wins. They hold a rough 6-12-1 record so far and need to turn things around quickly if they want to find success in their first season. Seattle has won two straight games, however, and would love to keep that streak going.

    On the other side of the ice, the Lightning have looked strong to begin the year. Tampa Bay will come into this matchup with an 11-4-3 record. Over their last six games, the Lightning have been able to pick up five wins.

    While the Lightning will be heavily favored to win this game, the Kraken should not be counted out. They have talent on their roster and Tampa Bay cannot afford to take Seattle lightly. Make sure to tune in for this game to see who comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Seattle Kraken at Tampa Bay Lightning

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    north carolina state
    College Football

    How to Watch North Carolina at NC State

    3 minutes ago
    tampa bay lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken at Lightning

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17225266
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Hornets

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) is fouled while driving to the basket by Coppin State Eagles guard Jesse Zarzuela (50) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Lehigh at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    kentucky basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Florida at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens at Sabres

    3 minutes ago
    memphis basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Iowa State

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Harvard in College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    demar derozan
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Magic

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy