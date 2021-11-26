How to Watch Kraken at Lightning

The Kraken and Lightning are set to face off on Friday night in post-Thanksgiving NHL action.

While Thanksgiving has come and gone, the sports calendar is not going to slow down at all. In fact, the next two days are packed full of great games for fans of all sports to enjoy. One NHL matchup on Friday evening will feature the Kraken traveling to Tampa to take on the Lightning.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26th, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at Tampa Bay Lightning game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this game, the Kraken need to find a way to pick up some wins. They hold a rough 6-12-1 record so far and need to turn things around quickly if they want to find success in their first season. Seattle has won two straight games, however, and would love to keep that streak going.

On the other side of the ice, the Lightning have looked strong to begin the year. Tampa Bay will come into this matchup with an 11-4-3 record. Over their last six games, the Lightning have been able to pick up five wins.

While the Lightning will be heavily favored to win this game, the Kraken should not be counted out. They have talent on their roster and Tampa Bay cannot afford to take Seattle lightly. Make sure to tune in for this game to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.