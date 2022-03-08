How to Watch Kraken vs. Maple Leafs

The Kraken travel to Toronto looking to upset the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the Kraken season is all but over. They are 17-36-5 and have totaled 39 points, which is only three points ahead of the Coyotes, who are in last place in the West.

They can only go up from here. The Kraken have won one game in the last 10, which came against Nashville.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Toronto Maple Leafs Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at Toronto Maple Leafs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Maple Leafs are moving full steam ahead into the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. They are 35-16-4 this season with 74 points. That stands three points behind No. 5 Pittsburgh.

They rank No. 3 in the NHL in goals scored with 200 through 55 games, averaging 3.6 goals per game. They are also the best team in the league on the power play, converting on almost 30% of them.

This will be the third scheduled meeting between these two teams this season. The first one was postponed and the second ended in a massive 6-2 Maple Leafs win.

Regional restrictions may apply.