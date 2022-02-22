Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kraken make their first ever trip to Vancouver on Monday night looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Kraken head North to Vancouver for their first road game against the Canucks.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle is coming off three straight losses, the last two of which were on the road. The Kraken lost 5-3 to the Jets 5-3 and 2-1 to the Flames.

The Kraken have had a rocky first year in the NHL, but are looking to have a better second half of the year.

The Canucks will look to send the Kraken home without a win in Canada as they look to bounce back from a 7-4 loss to the Ducks on Saturday.

The loss to Anaheim snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped them to 23-22-6 on the year.

The Canucks currently sit in sixth place in the Pacific Division and are seven points back of the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

They have a long way to go to make the playoffs and need to get hot soon if they want to make a serious run. Getting a win against the Kraken on Monday would be a good start.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks

TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 17, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken vs. Canucks

By Adam Childs
just now
Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
LSU GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Utah at Washington in College Gymnastics

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
pacific
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Pacific

By Matthew Beighle
1 hour ago
baylor
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Oklahoma State

By Matthew Beighle
1 hour ago
ucla-basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

By Matthew Beighle
1 hour ago
Feb 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard Isaiah Range (24) shoots over Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu (4) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots the ball over Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy