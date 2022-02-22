How to Watch Kraken vs. Canucks

The Kraken make their first ever trip to Vancouver on Monday night looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Kraken head North to Vancouver for their first road game against the Canucks.

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022
Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle is coming off three straight losses, the last two of which were on the road. The Kraken lost 5-3 to the Jets 5-3 and 2-1 to the Flames.

The Kraken have had a rocky first year in the NHL, but are looking to have a better second half of the year.

The Canucks will look to send the Kraken home without a win in Canada as they look to bounce back from a 7-4 loss to the Ducks on Saturday.

The loss to Anaheim snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped them to 23-22-6 on the year.

The Canucks currently sit in sixth place in the Pacific Division and are seven points back of the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

They have a long way to go to make the playoffs and need to get hot soon if they want to make a serious run. Getting a win against the Kraken on Monday would be a good start.

