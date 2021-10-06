October 6, 2021
How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kraken travel to Vancouver for their preseason finale Tuesday night against the Canucks.
Just one more preseason game separates the Kraken from the start of their first NHL season. Seattle holds a 3-2-0 record so far and will look to keep its momentum rolling in its preseason finale against the Canucks.

How to Watch Kraken at Canucks:

Match Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Kraken at Canucks match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The game in Vancouver offers a rematch of the Kraken's first preseason game, a 5–3 win in Seattle. After going down 2–0 in the first period, the Kraken scored three second-period goals and added two more by Morgan Geekie in the third period to pick up the victory.

The Canucks will look to avenge that loss at home Tuesday. Vancouver is 2–2 in the preseason with wins against Winnipeg and Calgary. The Canucks will play two more preseason games against Edmonton to end this week.

Vancouver will begin the regular season on the road for six straight games, starting with a game at Edmonton on Oct. 13.  The Canucks will not play at home until they host Minnesota on Oct. 26.

Seattle opens its first season on the road at Vegas on Oct. 12 and will stay on the road for another four games. The Kraken will not play their first home game until they host the Canucks on Oct. 23.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
5
2021

Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Canucks

