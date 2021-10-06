How to Watch Kraken at Canucks:

The Kraken travel to Vancouver for their preseason finale Tuesday night against the Canucks.

Just one more preseason game separates the Kraken from the start of their first NHL season. Seattle holds a 3-2-0 record so far and will look to keep its momentum rolling in its preseason finale against the Canucks.

The game in Vancouver offers a rematch of the Kraken's first preseason game, a 5–3 win in Seattle. After going down 2–0 in the first period, the Kraken scored three second-period goals and added two more by Morgan Geekie in the third period to pick up the victory.

The Canucks will look to avenge that loss at home Tuesday. Vancouver is 2–2 in the preseason with wins against Winnipeg and Calgary. The Canucks will play two more preseason games against Edmonton to end this week.

Vancouver will begin the regular season on the road for six straight games, starting with a game at Edmonton on Oct. 13. The Canucks will not play at home until they host Minnesota on Oct. 26.

Seattle opens its first season on the road at Vegas on Oct. 12 and will stay on the road for another four games. The Kraken will not play their first home game until they host the Canucks on Oct. 23.

