    • October 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Kraken open their inaugural season Tuesday night as Seattle heads to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.
    Author:

    The Golden Knights welcome the NHL's new expansion team to the league Tuesday night as they host the Kraken in their season opener.

    How to Watch Kraken at Golden Knights:

    Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Kraken at Golden Knights match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Seattle kicks off the season with five straight road games starting at Vegas.

    The Kraken finished the preseason with a 4–0 win against Vancouver, their fourth win in six preseason games.

    Vegas will open its season as a favorite to once again make it to the Stanley Cup semifinals. Last season, the Golden Knights lost in the semifinals to the surprising Canadiens.

    Vegas made it to the finals in their first season in the league four years ago, but are still looking to make it back. This year they may have the team to do it.

    These two teams will see a lot of each other this season as they are in the same division. Tuesday night's game will be the first of four matchups throughout the 2021-22 season.

