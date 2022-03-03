Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Saturday features a meeting in Washington, District of Columbia between the Washington Capitals (28-18-9) and Seattle Kraken (17-34-5) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Washington vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Betting Information for Washington vs. Seattle
Washington and Seattle Stats
- The Capitals are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Kraken are 26th in goals conceded (3.5).
- The Kraken are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Capitals are ninth in goals conceded (2.8).
- Washington has a +20 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.
- Seattle is -55 overall in terms of goals this season, 29th in the league.
- The Capitals have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 15.8% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.9% of penalties).
- The Capitals have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 33 points (0.7 per game), with 21 goals and 12 assists in 48 games (playing 16:15 per game).
- Jordan Eberle is a leading scorer for Seattle with 32 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 17 assists in 54 games.
- Yanni Gourde has 31 points so far, including 12 goals and 19 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has played 41 games this season, conceding 120 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 949 saves and an .888 save percentage (47th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Jared McCann: Out (Undisclosed), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
Washington Impact Players
- One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 64 points in 53 games (32 goals and 32 assists).
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's most productive contributors through 52 games, with 15 goals and 35 assists.
- John Carlson has scored 10 goals and added 33 assists through 51 games for Washington.
- Ilya Samsonov has a 2.9 goals against average, and 758 saves. His .901 save percentage ranks 36th in the league.
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)
