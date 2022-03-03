Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks over Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday features a meeting in Washington, District of Columbia between the Washington Capitals (28-18-9) and Seattle Kraken (17-34-5) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Seattle

Capitals vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Washington and Seattle Stats

  • The Capitals are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Kraken are 26th in goals conceded (3.5).
  • The Kraken are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Capitals are ninth in goals conceded (2.8).
  • Washington has a +20 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.
  • Seattle is -55 overall in terms of goals this season, 29th in the league.
  • The Capitals have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 15.8% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.9% of penalties).
  • The Capitals have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 33 points (0.7 per game), with 21 goals and 12 assists in 48 games (playing 16:15 per game).
  • Jordan Eberle is a leading scorer for Seattle with 32 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 17 assists in 54 games.
  • Yanni Gourde has 31 points so far, including 12 goals and 19 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has played 41 games this season, conceding 120 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 949 saves and an .888 save percentage (47th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Jared McCann: Out (Undisclosed), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Washington Impact Players

  • One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 64 points in 53 games (32 goals and 32 assists).
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's most productive contributors through 52 games, with 15 goals and 35 assists.
  • John Carlson has scored 10 goals and added 33 assists through 51 games for Washington.
  • Ilya Samsonov has a 2.9 goals against average, and 758 saves. His .901 save percentage ranks 36th in the league.

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

