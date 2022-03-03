Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL play on Saturday features a meeting in Washington, District of Columbia between the Washington Capitals (28-18-9) and Seattle Kraken (17-34-5) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Seattle

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Seattle

Washington and Seattle Stats

The Capitals are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Kraken are 26th in goals conceded (3.5).

The Kraken are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Capitals are ninth in goals conceded (2.8).

Washington has a +20 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.

Seattle is -55 overall in terms of goals this season, 29th in the league.

The Capitals have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 15.8% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.9% of penalties).

The Capitals have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 33 points (0.7 per game), with 21 goals and 12 assists in 48 games (playing 16:15 per game).

Jordan Eberle is a leading scorer for Seattle with 32 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 17 assists in 54 games.

Yanni Gourde has 31 points so far, including 12 goals and 19 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has played 41 games this season, conceding 120 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 949 saves and an .888 save percentage (47th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Jared McCann: Out (Undisclosed), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 64 points in 53 games (32 goals and 32 assists).

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's most productive contributors through 52 games, with 15 goals and 35 assists.

John Carlson has scored 10 goals and added 33 assists through 51 games for Washington.

Ilya Samsonov has a 2.9 goals against average, and 758 saves. His .901 save percentage ranks 36th in the league.

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)

