Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's NHL schedule will see the Winnipeg Jets (21-18-8) take on the Seattle Kraken (16-29-4), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Jets are 11th (with 50 points) and the Kraken 15th (36 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Seattle

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Bell MTS Place

Bell MTS Place Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Jets -1.5 6

Winnipeg and Seattle Stats

The Jets put up 2.9 goals per game (136 in 47 games), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (172 in 49).

The Kraken are 26th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Jets are 17th on defense (2.9 against).

Winnipeg is 15th in the NHL in goal differential, at 0 (0.0 per game).

Seattle is -44 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the league.

The Kraken have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties), and the Jets have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities).

The Kraken have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 15.7% of opportunities), and the Jets have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 20 goals and 11 assists in 44 games for Seattle add up to 31 total points on the season.

Yanni Gourde is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 27 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 17 assists in 41 games.

Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the leading scorers on the team with 27 total points (13 goals and 14 assists).

Philipp Grubauer has allowed 104 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiled 802 saves with an .885 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor has been vital to Winnipeg this season, with 51 points in 47 games.

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) to the team.

Pierre-Luc Dubois' 35 points this season have come via 20 goals and 15 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1163 saves. His .913 save percentage ranks 22nd in the league.

Jets Injuries: C.J. Suess: Out (Hand), Nikolaj Ehlers: Out (Knee), David Gustafsson: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

