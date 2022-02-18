Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's NHL schedule will see the Winnipeg Jets (21-18-8) take on the Seattle Kraken (16-29-4), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Jets are 11th (with 50 points) and the Kraken 15th (36 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Seattle

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Seattle

Jets vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Jets

-1.5

6

Winnipeg and Seattle Stats

  • The Jets put up 2.9 goals per game (136 in 47 games), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (172 in 49).
  • The Kraken are 26th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Jets are 17th on defense (2.9 against).
  • Winnipeg is 15th in the NHL in goal differential, at 0 (0.0 per game).
  • Seattle is -44 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the league.
  • The Kraken have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties), and the Jets have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities).
  • The Kraken have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 15.7% of opportunities), and the Jets have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann's 20 goals and 11 assists in 44 games for Seattle add up to 31 total points on the season.
  • Yanni Gourde is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 27 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 17 assists in 41 games.
  • Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the leading scorers on the team with 27 total points (13 goals and 14 assists).
  • Philipp Grubauer has allowed 104 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiled 802 saves with an .885 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Winnipeg Impact Players

  • Kyle Connor has been vital to Winnipeg this season, with 51 points in 47 games.
  • Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) to the team.
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois' 35 points this season have come via 20 goals and 15 assists.
  • Connor Hellebuyck has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1163 saves. His .913 save percentage ranks 22nd in the league.

Jets Injuries: C.J. Suess: Out (Hand), Nikolaj Ehlers: Out (Knee), David Gustafsson: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Central Division forward Kyle Connor (81) of the Winnipeg Jets skates with the puck during the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) and forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17693810
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Cal

5 minutes ago
Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Motagua vs. Seattle Sounders FC

5 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball against High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

High Point vs. Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball against High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Longwood vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy