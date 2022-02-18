Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thursday's NHL schedule will see the Winnipeg Jets (21-18-8) take on the Seattle Kraken (16-29-4), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Jets are 11th (with 50 points) and the Kraken 15th (36 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Bell MTS Place
Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Seattle
Winnipeg and Seattle Stats
- The Jets put up 2.9 goals per game (136 in 47 games), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (172 in 49).
- The Kraken are 26th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Jets are 17th on defense (2.9 against).
- Winnipeg is 15th in the NHL in goal differential, at 0 (0.0 per game).
- Seattle is -44 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the league.
- The Kraken have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties), and the Jets have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities).
- The Kraken have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 15.7% of opportunities), and the Jets have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 20 goals and 11 assists in 44 games for Seattle add up to 31 total points on the season.
- Yanni Gourde is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 27 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 17 assists in 41 games.
- Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the leading scorers on the team with 27 total points (13 goals and 14 assists).
- Philipp Grubauer has allowed 104 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiled 802 saves with an .885 save percentage (48th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor has been vital to Winnipeg this season, with 51 points in 47 games.
- Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) to the team.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois' 35 points this season have come via 20 goals and 15 assists.
- Connor Hellebuyck has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1163 saves. His .913 save percentage ranks 22nd in the league.
Jets Injuries: C.J. Suess: Out (Hand), Nikolaj Ehlers: Out (Knee), David Gustafsson: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
How To Watch
