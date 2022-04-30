Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets (37-32-11) take the ice against the Seattle Kraken (26-48-6) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 2:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Jets rank 11th in the Western Conference with 85 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 58 points.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Seattle

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Bell MTS Place

Bell MTS Place Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Winnipeg and Seattle Stats

The Jets are scoring 3.0 goals per game (17th in league), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (24th).

The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (207 in 80 games), and the Jets give up 3.1 (249 in 80).

Winnipeg is 19th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -6.

Seattle is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -73 (-0.9 per game).

The Jets have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 56 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.5% of penalties).

The Kraken have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 14.2% of opportunities), and the Jets have conceded 57 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann is an offensive leader for Seattle with 49 points (0.7 per game), with 27 goals and 22 assists in 73 games (playing 15:58 per game).

Yanni Gourde is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 47 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 27 assists in 73 games.

Jordan Eberle is a crucial contributor on offense for Seattle with 21 goals and 23 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has an .889 save percentage (50th in the league). He has 1313 saves, and has allowed 164 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors (92 total points), having put up 46 goals and 46 assists.

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's most productive contributors through 67 games, with 29 goals and 41 assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has 59 total points for Winnipeg, with 28 goals and 31 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has a 3.0 goals against average, and 1930 saves. His .910 save percentage ranks 25th in the league.

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Out For Season (Upper-body)

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/24/2022 Avalanche W 4-1 Home +157 4/27/2022 Flyers W 4-0 Home -205 4/29/2022 Flames W 3-1 Home +116 5/1/2022 Kraken - Home -200

Kraken Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/26/2022 Canucks L 5-2 Away +163 4/27/2022 Kings L 5-3 Home +125 4/29/2022 Sharks W 3-0 Home -135 5/1/2022 Jets - Away +163

Regional restrictions apply.