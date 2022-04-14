How to Watch Senators at Bruins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Senators cruising for the offseason and the Bruins staring down the playoffs clash on Thursday night.

With just over a handful of games remaining in the regular season, the Senators are just winding down the time till the offseason can begin.

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

However, despite their 27-40-6 record, they have won four of their last seven games and have risen from the bottom of the conference to the No. 13 rank.

Brady Tkachuk leads the team in points with 56 this season. He is tied for the lead in assists with Tim Stuetzle at 30. Josh Norris leads the team in scoring with 32 goals.

The Bruins are the No. 7 team in the Eastern Conference and they are securely in the playoffs though they haven't officially clinched a spot yet.

With a 45-23-5 record, Boston has totaled 95 points. On top of that, it ranks top five in goals scored against them boasting one of the best defenses in the NHL.

Between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, they have been lockdown goalkeepers only letting up 172 goals this season. 

On the offensive side, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak led the team in points with 73 and 71 respectively. Pastrnak has more goals (38), but Marchand leads in assists with 42 assists. 

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
