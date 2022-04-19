How to Watch Senators at Kraken

The Senators and Kraken have been feisty down the stretch despite being out of the playoff hunt. They face off on Monday.

The Senators (28-40-7) lost in overtime on Saturday, but are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. The Kraken (24-44-6) come in to Monday's matchup with Ottawa off a shootout victory and are 4-6-0 of late.

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Seattle came back from a 2-1 deficit in the first period to take a 3-2 lead thanks to 19-year-old Matthew Beniers' first NHL goal in the second. After New Jersey tied the game early in the third, Ryan Donato led off the shootout with the only successful attempt to lift the Kraken to a 4-3 victory over the Devils. Jared McCann added two assists.

Ottawa took a 4-3 lead at 6:10 in the third period on Tim Stützle's second goal of the game, but the Maple Leafs tied it about four minutes later and got the win at 3:26 in overtime. Stützle now has 20 goals on the season.

The Senators are looking to complete a two-game sweep of Seattle this season. They won in Ottawa on March 10, picking up a 4-3 overtime victory on Joshua Norris' game-winner. In that game, the Kraken roared back to tie the game with three goals in a 3:47 span in the third period.

