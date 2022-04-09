How to Watch Senators at Rangers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Senators will hit the road to take on the Rangers in New York on Saturday evening in NHL action.

On Saturday, there will be plenty of great matchups to watch around the NHL world. While some games will come between top-notch contenders, others will simply offer fans the opportunity to watch an entertaining hockey game. One matchup to keep an eye on today will feature the Senators traveling to New York to take on the Rangers.

How to Watch the Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Live Stream the Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Senators are already out of postseason contention. Ottawa is just 26-38-6 on the year and certainly has not performed up to the level the team had wanted to. In their last game, the Senators ended up losing to the Predators by a final score of 3-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Rangers are looking like a potential Stanley Cup contender. They hold a 46-20-6 record and have shown no signs of slowing down. Last time out, the Rangers ended up coming through with a 3-0 victory over the Penguins.

This should be a fun game to watch, even though the Rangers are heavily favored to win. The Senators simply are not going to go down without putting up a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

