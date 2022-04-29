How to Watch Senators at Flyers

On Friday night in NHL action, the Senators will travel to take on the Flyers in Philadelphia.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is winding down quickly and the playoffs will begin before we know it. With that in mind, there are plenty of good matchups to watch left on the schedule before the postseason. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Senators and Flyers facing off in Philadelphia.

How to Watch the Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ahead of tonight's game, the Senators have gone just 32-42-7 this season and will not get into the playoffs. However, they would still like to finish the season off strong. In their last game, the Senators ended up losing to the Panthers by a rough final score of 4-0.

On the other side of tonight's game, the Flyers have gone just 25-45-11 this year. Obviously, it has not been the kind of year that Philadelphia was hoping to have. Last time out, the Flyers lost to the Jets by a final score of 4-0.

Both of these teams have had a rough season, but have a chance to end the year on a positive note. This should be an entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

