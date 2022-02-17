Two of the Eastern Conference's bottom teams, the Senators and the Sabres, battle it out on the ice on Thursday night.

The Senators are still holding on to the fact that the Canadiens are worse than them in the Eastern Conference. They are 17-25-4 with 38 points on the season. That leaves them just one point shy of the Devils and Flyers and two points shy of the Islanders and Sabres.

Ottawa almost has a better record on the road than it has at home. It is 8-11-3 on the road this season. It is just 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with its last result coming in as a loss at home against the Blues.

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Sabres aren't much better sitting just two points above Ottawa. They are 16-24-8 this season with a negative goal differential of -36 (10 more against them than Ottawa). They are 8-12-4 at home and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games bringing in a two-game winning streak.

Buffalo has beaten the Canadiens and Islanders in those two games. The team is led by Jeff Skinner who has 34 points this season from a team-high 20 goals and 14 assists. Rasmus Dahlin is the leader in assists with 23.

Buffalo is projected to win this match with a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a money line of -120. Ottawa's money line is +100. The Over/Under total projected goals scored is 6.0 total goals.

