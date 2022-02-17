How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Senators are still holding on to the fact that the Canadiens are worse than them in the Eastern Conference. They are 17-25-4 with 38 points on the season. That leaves them just one point shy of the Devils and Flyers and two points shy of the Islanders and Sabres.
Ottawa almost has a better record on the road than it has at home. It is 8-11-3 on the road this season. It is just 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with its last result coming in as a loss at home against the Blues.
How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres Today:
Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: MSG+
The Sabres aren't much better sitting just two points above Ottawa. They are 16-24-8 this season with a negative goal differential of -36 (10 more against them than Ottawa). They are 8-12-4 at home and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games bringing in a two-game winning streak.
Buffalo has beaten the Canadiens and Islanders in those two games. The team is led by Jeff Skinner who has 34 points this season from a team-high 20 goals and 14 assists. Rasmus Dahlin is the leader in assists with 23.
Buffalo is projected to win this match with a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a money line of -120. Ottawa's money line is +100. The Over/Under total projected goals scored is 6.0 total goals.
