Sharks vs. Blackhawks Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel

The No. 13 ranked Sharks take on the No. 14 ranked Blackhawks on the ice on Thursday.

The Sharks are the No. 13 team in the Western Conference with a 29-33-10 totaling just 68 points this season. While they are just one spot ahead of the Blackhawks, they are nine points ahead.

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

San Jose has lost seven games leading into this game, including some games on the road against the Coyotes and Canucks. The lone bright spot on this team is that it ranks No. 2 in the NHL in penalty kill percentage.

The Blackhawks are finishing a season that they hope will quickly be forgotten. They are 24-38-11 through 73 games, and the playoffs are out of the question.

They have also lost eight games leading into this match, including games to Arizona and Kraken, who are the only two teams worse than them in the Western Conference.

Something that has gone right for Chicago this season is Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane. Kane has 23 goals paired with a team-high 60 assists, and DeBrincat leads the team in scoring 39 goals this season.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Apr 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) makes a save on Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
