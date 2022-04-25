How to Watch Sharks at Golden Knights

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden Knights play final home game of the season as Sharks look to play spoiler on Sunday night.

The Golden Knights (42-31-5) have four games left and trail the Stars and Predators for the Western Conference wild-card spots by four points. The Sharks (31-35-12) are already out of playoff contention as they head to Las Vegas on Sunday for the final home game on the Knights' schedule.

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vegas hasn't played since Wednesday when it beat the Capitals 4-3 in overtime at T-Mobile Arena on Shea Theodore's game-winner 2:09 into the extra session. There is some drama on The Strip as well, as there were reports Friday that goalie Robin Lehner will undergo season-ending knee surgery. Coach Peter DeBoer denied those reports.

San Jose has won two of its last three following a 10-game losing streak, including a 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Jasper Weatherby scored 6:03 into the game and the Sharks never trailed. Timo Meier scored his team-leading 34th goal of the season in the second period and Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 27 shots.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 29 goals and 64 points this season. In the win over Washington, Logan Thompson replaced Lehner after the first period and stopped 13 of 15 shots. He's appeared in 15 games, 13 of them starts, with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2
Time
10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 23, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28), center Tomas Hertl (48), left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and defenseman Nicolas Meloche (53) celebrate after a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
USATSI_18124630
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Golden Knights

By Phil Watsonjust now
Apr 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
the-north-water-bbc-colin-farrell-jack-o-connell-bddb0ac
entertainment

How to Watch The North Water Part 1

By Iolanda Netojust now
Title-Card-The-Man-Who-Fell-To-Earth-Season-1-Episode-1-Hallo-Spaceboy-Premiere
entertainment

How to Watch The Man Who Fell to Earth Series Premiere

By Iolanda Netojust now
download-3
entertainment

How to Watch Billy the Kid Series Premiere

By Iolanda Netojust now
imago1002941304h
Liga MX

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Querétaro

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Soccer

Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
worst-cooks
entertainment

How to Watch Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s So 90s

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy