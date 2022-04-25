How to Watch Sharks at Golden Knights

The Golden Knights play final home game of the season as Sharks look to play spoiler on Sunday night.

The Golden Knights (42-31-5) have four games left and trail the Stars and Predators for the Western Conference wild-card spots by four points. The Sharks (31-35-12) are already out of playoff contention as they head to Las Vegas on Sunday for the final home game on the Knights' schedule.

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vegas hasn't played since Wednesday when it beat the Capitals 4-3 in overtime at T-Mobile Arena on Shea Theodore's game-winner 2:09 into the extra session. There is some drama on The Strip as well, as there were reports Friday that goalie Robin Lehner will undergo season-ending knee surgery. Coach Peter DeBoer denied those reports.

San Jose has won two of its last three following a 10-game losing streak, including a 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Jasper Weatherby scored 6:03 into the game and the Sharks never trailed. Timo Meier scored his team-leading 34th goal of the season in the second period and Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 27 shots.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 29 goals and 64 points this season. In the win over Washington, Logan Thompson replaced Lehner after the first period and stopped 13 of 15 shots. He's appeared in 15 games, 13 of them starts, with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

Regional restrictions may apply.