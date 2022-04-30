How to Watch Sharks at Kraken

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kraken play their last home game in their first-ever season in the NHL on Friday night when they host the Sharks.

The Kraken brought a lot of excitement to Seattle this year, but unfortunately for them, they struggled on the ice.

How to Watch the San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live Stream the San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They enter the last game of the year just 26-48-6 on the season and having lost four straight games. It has been a tough year for the Kraken but one they are looking to build off of for next year.

They have shown signs of life throughout the year, but overall just haven't been able to get a long winning streak going to threaten the teams in front of them in the standings.

Friday, though, they will look to close out their home schedule with a win against a Sharks team that has lost two straight.

The Sharks have also had a tough year as they are currently just 32-36-13 which caused them to miss the playoffs again.

San Jose was still hoping to make a late run at the playoffs but it suffered a 10-game losing streak to begin April, one that eliminated the Sharks from the postseason.

It has not been a great year, but Friday, they will look to finish off the year with a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

