How to Watch Sharks at Oilers

The Oilers look to stay sharp before the playoffs begin as they host the Sharks on Thursday night.

It's crunch time now as the 16 playoff teams are set. Now, we just wait for seeding to straighten out with the Sharks and Oilers only having two games remaining on the season. It was a stunning collapse for their in-division rival Golden Knights, as they were officially eliminated from playoff contention yesterday.

How to Watch: San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

The Oilers were the ones that fired their coach mid-season to inject some life and it worked for Edmonton, as it leaped frogged Vegas. Now, the Oilers look to finish the regular season on a strong note for a playoff series likely against their division rival Kings.

Edmonton rebounded nicely in their last matchup against the Penguins. It was a close 2-1 Edmonton advantage after two periods but the Oilers took it to another gear in the third, ultimately winning 5-1. Connor McDavid was magnificent as usual, notching assists on the first three goals and then he scored the fourth to put it out of reach.

The Sharks have played pretty well recently, ending the season on an uplifting note after missing the playoffs for a third straight season — the most in franchise history. That's how consistent and good they've been for the last 30 years.

The Sharks have won three of their last five but are looking to bounce back from their last game against their in-state rival Ducks. The Ducks won 5-2 after Anaheim got out to an early 3-0 lead. The Sharks made it close, narrowing the gap 3-2 but it was just too much to overcome in the end. Look for them to get off to a quicker start tonight.

