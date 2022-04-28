How to Watch Sharks at Oilers

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oilers look to stay sharp before the playoffs begin as they host the Sharks on Thursday night.

It's crunch time now as the 16 playoff teams are set. Now, we just wait for seeding to straighten out with the Sharks and Oilers only having two games remaining on the season. It was a stunning collapse for their in-division rival Golden Knights, as they were officially eliminated from playoff contention yesterday.

How to Watch: San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Oilers were the ones that fired their coach mid-season to inject some life and it worked for Edmonton, as it leaped frogged Vegas. Now, the Oilers look to finish the regular season on a strong note for a playoff series likely against their division rival Kings. 

Edmonton rebounded nicely in their last matchup against the Penguins. It was a close 2-1 Edmonton advantage after two periods but the Oilers took it to another gear in the third, ultimately winning 5-1. Connor McDavid was magnificent as usual, notching assists on the first three goals and then he scored the fourth to put it out of reach. 

The Sharks have played pretty well recently, ending the season on an uplifting note after missing the playoffs for a third straight season — the most in franchise history. That's how consistent and good they've been for the last 30 years.

The Sharks have won three of their last five but are looking to bounce back from their last game against their in-state rival Ducks. The Ducks won 5-2 after Anaheim got out to an early 3-0 lead. The Sharks made it close, narrowing the gap 3-2 but it was just too much to overcome in the end. Look for them to get off to a quicker start tonight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Sharks at Oilers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18161656
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Oilers

By Ben Macalusojust now
Apr 26, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates in the third period against the Arizona Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Apr 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) skates the puck into the offensive zone against Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
imago1010740444h
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch PFL 2: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Part 2

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18159375
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Wild

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
imago1001908669h
College Baseball

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
imago1011289483h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
imago1010971085h (1)
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Olimpia vs. Colón in Canada

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Apr 27, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts next to Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) after hitting a double during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy