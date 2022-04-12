San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday night, the Predators will host the Sharks in a Western Conference showdown.

In a battle between two Western Conference teams, the Sharks will be in Nashville tonight to take on the Predators. With over two weeks remaining in the regular season, every game counts down the stretch.

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

Live Stream: You can stream San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sharks currently have the second-worst record in the Pacific Division in what has been a disappointing season overall. 

With that in mind, San Jose has a quality young piece in Timo Meier that can be built around moving forward. At this point in the season, it’s all about creating momentum and improving as the Sharks head into the offseason.

Nashville needs a few more points to solidify a playoff spot. The Predators are the No. 4 seed in the Central Division with 87 points. 

If the Predators can make it into the postseason, they should be a dangerous team. Headlined by a trio of Roman Josi, Matt Duchene, and Filip Forsberg, Nashville has a ton of firepower.

While the Sharks are out of the playoff race, the Predators need points in the regular season's final weeks. The Stars are just behind them in the divisional race and have looked good of late.

