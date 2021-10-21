How to Watch Sharks at Senators

The Sharks look to stay perfect on the year when they travel to Ottawa Thursday night to face the Senators.

The Sharks have had a great start to the season as they look to make it back to the playoffs this year. San Jose knocked off the Jets 4-3 in its season opener and then blanked the Canadiens 5-0 in its last match.

How to Watch San Jose at Ottawa:

Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Rookie Jonathan Dahlén scored twice in the first four minutes of the match against Montreal to give the Sharks an early 2-0 lead. It ended up being more than enough as Adin Hill stopped all 21 of the Canadiens shots to pick up his first shutout of the year.

Thursday the Sharks take on a Senators team that has also played well to start the year.

Ottawa split a home and home with the Maple Leafs to start the year but then knocked off the Stars 3-2 on Sunday to pick up its second win of the year.

Chris Tierney scored two power play goals in the second period to break a 1-1 tie and give the Senators a two-goal lead. Ottawa would give up a third period goal that cut the lead to one, but it held on the rest of the way to pick up the win.

