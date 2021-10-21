How to Watch Sharks at Senators

    • October 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Sharks look to stay perfect on the year when they travel to Ottawa Thursday night to face the Senators.
    Author:

    The Sharks have had a great start to the season as they look to make it back to the playoffs this year. San Jose knocked off the Jets 4-3 in its season opener and then blanked the Canadiens 5-0 in its last match.

    How to Watch San Jose at Ottawa:

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports California

    Live stream the Sharks at Senators match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rookie Jonathan Dahlén scored twice in the first four minutes of the match against Montreal to give the Sharks an early 2-0 lead. It ended up being more than enough as Adin Hill stopped all 21 of the Canadiens shots to pick up his first shutout of the year.

    Thursday the Sharks take on a Senators team that has also played well to start the year.

    Ottawa split a home and home with the Maple Leafs to start the year but then knocked off the Stars 3-2 on Sunday to pick up its second win of the year.

    Chris Tierney scored two power play goals in the second period to break a 1-1 tie and give the Senators a two-goal lead. Ottawa would give up a third period goal that cut the lead to one, but it held on the rest of the way to pick up the win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    San Jose Sharks at Ottawa Senators

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

