How to Watch Sharks at Stars

With roughly two weeks left in the NHL regular season, playoff positioning is up for grabs. The Sharks and Stars face off on Saturday night.

The regular season is quickly coming to an end, meaning teams like the Stars need points to ensure a playoff spot. They’ll host the Sharks in Dallas tonight, who are on a long losing streak.

Can Dallas pull off a much-needed win or will San Jose upset the Stars?

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Dallas Stars Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

The Stars have been great of late, earning 14 points over their past 10 games. This has been a key stretch for them as they’re still not guaranteed to make the playoffs.

Dallas currently has 89 points on the season and is tied for fourth in the Central Division. With just eight games remaining including tonight for the Stars, earning a few more points down the stretch is a necessity.

San Jose has been much less successful this season, notching just 69 points. The Sharks have lost eight straight games entering tonight, which means the Stars should be heavy favorites.

The Sharks are seventh in the Pacific Division out of eight teams to this point. With that in mind, they’ll have a good shot at a top 10 pick in the upcoming draft.

The Stars have been much better at home (23-10-3) this season than on the road (19-17-2) to this point. As such, being in Dallas tonight is a huge advantage for them.

