How to Watch Sharks vs. Wild

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday evening in NHL action, the Sharks will hit the road to take on the Wild.

The 2021-22 NHL season is quickly winding down and the playoffs are gearing up to start. Fans cannot wait to watch postseason hockey, but there are still some very important regular season games to be played. One intriguing matchup to watch on Sunday will feature the Sharks hitting the road to take on the Wild.

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California Plus

The Sharks have gone 29-34-11 so far this season. Unfortunately, they have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Despite the rough season, San Jose would still like to finish out the season on a positive note.

On the other side, the Wild are a top-notch Stanley Cup contender this season. Minnesota holds a 46-21-7 record and has shown no signs of slowing down. Last time out, the Wild lost to the Blues by a final score of 6-5 and would like to get back on track.

Even though the Wild are favored to win this game, the Sharks aren't going to go down without a fight. 

How To Watch

April
17
2022

San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California Plus
Time
6:00
PM/ET
