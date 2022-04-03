How to Watch Blues at Flames

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday night in NHL action, the Blues are set to hit the road to take on the Flames in Calgary.

The 2021-22 NHL season has been flying by and it's hard to believe that the playoffs are right around the corner. With that in mind, teams are still jockeying for playoff positioning, which makes every game very important at this stage of the year. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Blues traveling to Calgary to take on the Flames.

How to Watch the St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames in Canada Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream the St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Blues are very much in playoff contention with a 37-20-10 record. St. Louis will need to finish off the season strong in order to make sure it gets into the postseason. Last time out, the Blues ended up losing to the Oilers by a final score of 6-5.

On the other side of this matchup, the Flames are 40-18-9 and are also looking like a serious contender. Calgary has been good all season long and has no interest in slowing down now. In their last game, the Flames ended up losing to the Kings by a final score of 3-2.

Both of these contenders are coming off of narrow losses and would like to get back in the win column. With the playoff race heating up, this is an important game for both teams. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

