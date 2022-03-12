The Blues go for their second straight win on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Nashville to take on the Predators

The Blues snapped a four-game losing streak on Thursday when they beat the Rangers 6-2 on Thursday. The win improved their record to 33-17-7 on the year.

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The win kept the Blues two points up on the Wild for second place in the Central Division, but they are still 14 points back of the first place Avalanche.

Friday they will look to get another big win against a Predators team that is just three points back of them.

The Predators have won three straight to help them climb back into playoff position, but now they are trying to get out of the wild card spot.

Nashville trails the Wild by just one point for third place in the Central Division and will play them on Sunday in a huge game.

First, though, they will look to get their fourth straight win and beat a Blues team that they are trying to catch in the standings.

