How to Watch Blues at Devils

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Blues and Devils look to get their offenses back in shape to kick of the Sunday slate of games.

Both the Blues and Devils are trying to bounce back from back-to-back losses as they face off in Newark. Let's start with St. Louis. The Blues are in the last game of their road trip, with the last two games being against the Rangers and Islanders. Against the Islanders yesterday, St. Louis couldn't get much offense going. Goalie Ilya Sorokin stopped 27 shots and the Blues only scored once and that was with less than three minutes left in regulation.

How to Watch: St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This lack of scoring is uncharacteristic of this team, which is doing very well in the Midwest division to get back closer to the team we saw in 2019. Before these last two games, the Blues won six of their last seven with that only loss coming in overtime. Look for them to get their mojo back when they move across the Hudson to take on this young Devils squad. 

New Jersey couldn't generate much offense in its last game either, losing to New York 3-1. In that game, goalie Igor Shesterkin was invaluable, stopping 32 shots and keeping the Devils scoreless in second and third periods. Look for the Blues to break out offensively but if the recent past is any indication, this could be a tight and low-scoring game. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
