How to Watch Blues at Kraken

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kraken go for their third straight win on Friday when they host the Blues

The Kraken snapped a nine-game losing streak on Monday when they beat the Blackhawks 3-2 in a shootout. Thursday night they made it two wins in a row when they beat the Sharks 3-2.

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken game on fuboTV:

It is the fourth time this year the Kraken has won two in a row, but they have yet to get to three in a row. It has been a tough first year for Seattle, but it is looking to turn things around as the season nears the midpoint.

Friday the Kraken will look to get that elusive third straight win as they host a Blues team that is coming off a 5-3 win over the Predators on Monday.

The win against Nashville helped them finish off a 4-1 homestand where their only loss was a 6-5 back and forth game against the Maple Leafs.

The Blues have been playing great hockey lately as they try and make their way up the Central Division standings. They are currently two points back of the Predators for second place and six back of the first place Avalanche.

Friday night they hope they can start off their three-game road trip with a win against the Kraken.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
