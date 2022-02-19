How to Watch Blues at Maple Leafs

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Leafs and Blues face off for the second time this season on Saturday after a classic game earlier last month.

The Maple Leafs will look for their third win in a row when they take on the Blues at home. They've won by an onslaught of goals, netting 10 in their last two games against the Penguins and Kraken. They won 4-1 against the Penguins but their offense wasn't even the best part of their game two nights ago. Jack Campbell stopped 45 shots on his way to being the first star of the night. 

Both teams are third in their divisions and they are playing some of the best in hockey. The Blues did not play up to their standards though in their last game against the Canadiens, though, when they lost 3-2. 

They had won their last two games against the Senators and Blackhawks convincingly. The loss against the Canadiens was in overtime granted but it snapped Montreal's 10-game losing streak. To keep pace with the Avalanche and Wild, it was a game they couldn't afford to not pick up two points. 

The road will get more difficult tonight for the Blues as their assistant captain Vladimir Tarasenko will be out of the lineup tonight as he is listed as day-to-day with an injury he sustained against the Canadiens. 

Tarasenko leads the Blues in points and goals so losing their forward will hurt but this game should be close nonetheless as these two match up well. The last time these two played was in a slugfest last month as Toronto won 6-5 on the road. Let's hope for that much production in this nationally televised game. 

