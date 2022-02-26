Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (30-14-6) host the Buffalo Sabres (16-28-8) as a part of Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues are second in the Western Conference and the Sabres are 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Buffalo

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Buffalo

Blues vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Blues

-1.5

6

St. Louis and Buffalo Stats

  • The Blues are scoring 3.5 goals per game (fourth in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.6 (28th).
  • The Sabres are scoring 2.6 goals per game (26th in league), and the Blues are conceding 2.7 (sixth).
  • St. Louis has a +41 goal differential on the season, fifth in the NHL.
  • Buffalo is -49 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.
  • The Blues have scored 39 power-play goals (third in league in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 32 goals on power-plays (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Sabres have scored 27 power-play goals (20th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 22 while short-handed (fourth in penalty-kill percentage).

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Vladimir Tarasenko has been a big player for St. Louis this season, with 46 points in 45 games.
  • Jordan Kyrou has 18 goals and 27 assists to total 45 points (1.0 per game).
  • Pavel Buchnevich's season total of 44 points has come from 18 goals and 26 assists.
  • Ville Husso has a 2.0 goals against average, and 525 saves. His .936 save percentage is second-best in the league.

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson's 20 goals and 18 assists in 48 games for Buffalo add up to 38 total points on the season.
  • Jeff Skinner has racked up 36 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 16 assists.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has 33 points so far, including eight goals and 25 assists.
  • Dustin Tokarski has allowed 56 goals (3.4 goals against average) and compiled 514 saves with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Buffalo Sabres at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17756657
NHL

