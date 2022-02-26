How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Blues (30-14-6) host the Buffalo Sabres (16-28-8) as a part of Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues are second in the Western Conference and the Sabres are 15th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch St. Louis vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blues
-1.5
6
St. Louis and Buffalo Stats
- The Blues are scoring 3.5 goals per game (fourth in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.6 (28th).
- The Sabres are scoring 2.6 goals per game (26th in league), and the Blues are conceding 2.7 (sixth).
- St. Louis has a +41 goal differential on the season, fifth in the NHL.
- Buffalo is -49 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.
- The Blues have scored 39 power-play goals (third in league in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 32 goals on power-plays (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Sabres have scored 27 power-play goals (20th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 22 while short-handed (fourth in penalty-kill percentage).
St. Louis Impact Players
- Vladimir Tarasenko has been a big player for St. Louis this season, with 46 points in 45 games.
- Jordan Kyrou has 18 goals and 27 assists to total 45 points (1.0 per game).
- Pavel Buchnevich's season total of 44 points has come from 18 goals and 26 assists.
- Ville Husso has a 2.0 goals against average, and 525 saves. His .936 save percentage is second-best in the league.
Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 20 goals and 18 assists in 48 games for Buffalo add up to 38 total points on the season.
- Jeff Skinner has racked up 36 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 16 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin has 33 points so far, including eight goals and 25 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has allowed 56 goals (3.4 goals against average) and compiled 514 saves with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
