The St. Louis Blues (30-14-6) host the Buffalo Sabres (16-28-8) as a part of Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues are second in the Western Conference and the Sabres are 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Enterprise Center

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Blues -1.5 6

St. Louis and Buffalo Stats

The Blues are scoring 3.5 goals per game (fourth in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.6 (28th).

The Sabres are scoring 2.6 goals per game (26th in league), and the Blues are conceding 2.7 (sixth).

St. Louis has a +41 goal differential on the season, fifth in the NHL.

Buffalo is -49 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.

The Blues have scored 39 power-play goals (third in league in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 32 goals on power-plays (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).

The Sabres have scored 27 power-play goals (20th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 22 while short-handed (fourth in penalty-kill percentage).

St. Louis Impact Players

Vladimir Tarasenko has been a big player for St. Louis this season, with 46 points in 45 games.

Jordan Kyrou has 18 goals and 27 assists to total 45 points (1.0 per game).

Pavel Buchnevich's season total of 44 points has come from 18 goals and 26 assists.

Ville Husso has a 2.0 goals against average, and 525 saves. His .936 save percentage is second-best in the league.

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson's 20 goals and 18 assists in 48 games for Buffalo add up to 38 total points on the season.

Jeff Skinner has racked up 36 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 16 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin has 33 points so far, including eight goals and 25 assists.

Dustin Tokarski has allowed 56 goals (3.4 goals against average) and compiled 514 saves with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

