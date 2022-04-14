St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal againts the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes a showdown between the St. Louis Blues (43-20-10) and the Buffalo Sabres (27-37-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Blues rank fourth in the Western Conference (96 points), while the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (65 points).

How to Watch Buffalo vs. St. Louis

St. Louis and Buffalo Stats

  • On average, the Blues put up 3.6 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (25th).
  • The Sabres are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Blues are 10th in goals allowed (2.8).
  • St. Louis is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +60.
  • Buffalo is 26th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -58.
  • The Blues have scored 55 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 46 goals on power-plays (24th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Sabres have scored 42 power-play goals (17th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 33 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson has totaled 33 goals and 26 assists in 71 games for Buffalo, good for 59 points.
  • Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 55 total points (0.8 per game), with 31 goals and 24 assists in 73 games.
  • Rasmus Dahlin's 10 goals and 36 assists add up to 46 points this season.
  • Craig Anderson has 779 saves while allowing 87 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Vladimir Tarasenko is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (67 total points), having registered 28 goals and 39 assists.
  • Robert Thomas is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 63 games, with 18 goals and 48 assists.
  • Jordan Kyrou has scored 23 goals and added 42 assists through 65 games for St. Louis.
  • Ville Husso has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .925 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Blues Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/8/2022

Wild

W 4-3

Home

-111

4/9/2022

Islanders

W 6-1

Home

-127

4/12/2022

Bruins

W 4-2

Away

+110

4/14/2022

Sabres

-

Away

-197

4/16/2022

Wild

-

Home

-

4/17/2022

Predators

-

Away

-

4/19/2022

Bruins

-

Home

-

Sabres Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/8/2022

Panthers

L 4-3

Away

+353

4/10/2022

Lightning

L 5-0

Away

+304

4/12/2022

Maple Leafs

W 5-2

Away

+334

4/14/2022

Blues

-

Home

+162

4/16/2022

Flyers

-

Home

-

4/17/2022

Flyers

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Devils

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
