St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes a showdown between the St. Louis Blues (43-20-10) and the Buffalo Sabres (27-37-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Blues rank fourth in the Western Conference (96 points), while the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (65 points).
How to Watch Buffalo vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
St. Louis and Buffalo Stats
- On average, the Blues put up 3.6 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (25th).
- The Sabres are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Blues are 10th in goals allowed (2.8).
- St. Louis is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +60.
- Buffalo is 26th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -58.
- The Blues have scored 55 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 46 goals on power-plays (24th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Sabres have scored 42 power-play goals (17th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 33 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson has totaled 33 goals and 26 assists in 71 games for Buffalo, good for 59 points.
- Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 55 total points (0.8 per game), with 31 goals and 24 assists in 73 games.
- Rasmus Dahlin's 10 goals and 36 assists add up to 46 points this season.
- Craig Anderson has 779 saves while allowing 87 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
St. Louis Impact Players
- Vladimir Tarasenko is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (67 total points), having registered 28 goals and 39 assists.
- Robert Thomas is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 63 games, with 18 goals and 48 assists.
- Jordan Kyrou has scored 23 goals and added 42 assists through 65 games for St. Louis.
- Ville Husso has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .925 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).
Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)
Blues Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/8/2022
Wild
W 4-3
Home
-111
4/9/2022
Islanders
W 6-1
Home
-127
4/12/2022
Bruins
W 4-2
Away
+110
4/14/2022
Sabres
-
Away
-197
4/16/2022
Wild
-
Home
-
4/17/2022
Predators
-
Away
-
4/19/2022
Bruins
-
Home
-
Sabres Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/8/2022
Panthers
L 4-3
Away
+353
4/10/2022
Lightning
L 5-0
Away
+304
4/12/2022
Maple Leafs
W 5-2
Away
+334
4/14/2022
Blues
-
Home
+162
4/16/2022
Flyers
-
Home
-
4/17/2022
Flyers
-
Away
-
4/21/2022
Devils
-
Away
-
