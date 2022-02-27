St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Blues (31-14-6) and the Chicago Blackhawks (19-26-8) meet in Chicago, Illinois on February 27, 2022 at United Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Blues rank second in the Western Conference with 68 points and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference with 46 points.
How to Watch Chicago vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Chicago
St. Louis and Chicago Stats
- On average, the Blues post 3.6 goals in a game (fifth in NHL), and the Blackhawks give up 3.4 (24th).
- The Blackhawks score 2.5 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Blues are conceding 2.7 (sixth).
- St. Louis is +43 overall in goal differential this season, fifth in the NHL.
- Chicago is -48 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have conceded 37 power-play goals (29th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 40 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).
- The Blues have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.7% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane has collected 16 goals and 36 assists in 49 games for Chicago, good for 52 points.
- Alex DeBrincat has racked up 45 points this season, with 29 goals and 16 assists.
- Seth Jones' three goals and 31 assists add up to 34 points this season.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has given up 103 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1062 saves with a .912 save percentage (23rd in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Jake McCabe: Day To Day (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)
St. Louis Impact Players
- One of St. Louis' top contributing offensive players this season is Jordan Kyrou, who has 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) and plays an average of 16:21 per game.
- Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) to the team.
- Pavel Buchnevich has 18 goals and 26 assists for St. Louis.
- Ville Husso has conceded 39 goals (2.0 goals against average) and recorded 560 saves with a .935 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)
Regional restrictions apply.
