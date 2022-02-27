St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal during the shootout against the Dallas Stars at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (31-14-6) and the Chicago Blackhawks (19-26-8) meet in Chicago, Illinois on February 27, 2022 at United Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Blues rank second in the Western Conference with 68 points and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference with 46 points.

How to Watch Chicago vs. St. Louis

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: United Center
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Chicago

St. Louis and Chicago Stats

  • On average, the Blues post 3.6 goals in a game (fifth in NHL), and the Blackhawks give up 3.4 (24th).
  • The Blackhawks score 2.5 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Blues are conceding 2.7 (sixth).
  • St. Louis is +43 overall in goal differential this season, fifth in the NHL.
  • Chicago is -48 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 37 power-play goals (29th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 40 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).
  • The Blues have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.7% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane has collected 16 goals and 36 assists in 49 games for Chicago, good for 52 points.
  • Alex DeBrincat has racked up 45 points this season, with 29 goals and 16 assists.
  • Seth Jones' three goals and 31 assists add up to 34 points this season.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has given up 103 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1062 saves with a .912 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Jake McCabe: Day To Day (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

St. Louis Impact Players

  • One of St. Louis' top contributing offensive players this season is Jordan Kyrou, who has 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) and plays an average of 16:21 per game.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) to the team.
  • Pavel Buchnevich has 18 goals and 26 assists for St. Louis.
  • Ville Husso has conceded 39 goals (2.0 goals against average) and recorded 560 saves with a .935 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)

How To Watch

February
27
2022

St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
