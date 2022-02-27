St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Feb 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal during the shootout against the Dallas Stars at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (31-14-6) and the Chicago Blackhawks (19-26-8) meet in Chicago, Illinois on February 27, 2022 at United Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Blues rank second in the Western Conference with 68 points and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference with 46 points.

How to Watch Chicago vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Blues -1.5 6

St. Louis and Chicago Stats

On average, the Blues post 3.6 goals in a game (fifth in NHL), and the Blackhawks give up 3.4 (24th).

The Blackhawks score 2.5 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Blues are conceding 2.7 (sixth).

St. Louis is +43 overall in goal differential this season, fifth in the NHL.

Chicago is -48 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.

The Blackhawks have conceded 37 power-play goals (29th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 40 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).

The Blues have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.7% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has collected 16 goals and 36 assists in 49 games for Chicago, good for 52 points.

Alex DeBrincat has racked up 45 points this season, with 29 goals and 16 assists.

Seth Jones' three goals and 31 assists add up to 34 points this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury has given up 103 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1062 saves with a .912 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Jake McCabe: Day To Day (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

St. Louis Impact Players

One of St. Louis' top contributing offensive players this season is Jordan Kyrou, who has 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) and plays an average of 16:21 per game.

Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) to the team.

Pavel Buchnevich has 18 goals and 26 assists for St. Louis.

Ville Husso has conceded 39 goals (2.0 goals against average) and recorded 560 saves with a .935 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.